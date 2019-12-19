Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mt. Smart Stadium to become NZ's biggest drive-in theatre

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 8:38 am
Regional Facilities Auckland

Strictly limited spaces

There’s a kind of magic happening at Mt Smart Stadium this summer!

Regional Facilities Auckland’s home of major sports and music events will become New Zealand’s biggest drive-in cinema for a very special screening of the Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody - just nine days before Queen + Adam Lambert arrive with The Rhapsody Tour at the same venue.

For the first time ever, fans will be able to drive their cars on to the turf to watch the four-time Oscar-winning movie on the gigantic 212m2 screen, which usually delivers high-definition live action and replays during Warriors games. Spaces will be available for 200 cars, with a limit of four people per car.

To get that classic drive-in experience, a unique FM radio station will be created so that fans can tune in on their car radios.

No car, no problem. Tickets are also available to grab a seat on the grass. Fans will be able to bring a bean bag, low seat or picnic blanket and sit back, relax and watch Rami Malek bring Freddie Mercury to life in one of the most successful music films of all time.

Head of commercial for RFA’s Auckland Stadiums Scott Couch says using the stadium as a drive-in cinema was something the team had considered for some time, but they had been waiting for the right opportunity.

“Having Queen + Adam Lambert on their way to the stadium, plus the option to screen this major Hollywood blockbuster, created the perfect occasion. The date also falls just after Auckland Anniversary Day, when people are still keen to enjoy the balmy nights before having to head back to work.”

“We are hoping people will enjoy the event so much that it can become a regular series across our three stadiums: Mt Smart, Western Springs Stadium and North Harbour Stadium.”

Tickets are on sale on Friday at midday via Ticketmaster. Tickets are $70 per vehicle with a limit of 4 people per vehicle and $20 per person for grass seating.

Vehicle Tickets:
Each vehicle ticket includes popcorn and soft drinks for two people. There is a 4-person limit per vehicle permitted and larger vehicles will be parked at the rear of the field. Vehicles parked at the rear may be reversed in, boots will need to be tied down as not to obstruct view of those behind.
Vehicle tickets are strictly limited and will sell out.

Field Tickets:
Prefer to be on the field? We’ve got you covered. You can bring your own bean bag, low seat or picnic blanket and grab a great spot on the grass.

About the film:
Bohemian Rhapsody is an enthralling celebration of Queen, their music, and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and convention to become one of history’s most beloved entertainers. Following Queen’s meteoric rise, their revolutionary sound and Freddie’s solo career, the film also chronicles the band’s reunion, and one of the greatest performances in rock history.

Movie Rating:
Bohemian Rhapsody has an M rating. This event is not suitable for children.


