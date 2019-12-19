Greater Wellington boosts climate change committee

Following its declaration of a climate emergency, Greater Wellington Regional Council will further sharpen its focus on addressing climate issues by appointing a climate specialist to advise its newly-formed Climate Committee.

“We’re boosting the expertise available to this committee to underpin significant policy decisions which will over time affect people from across the region,” says Greater Wellington Climate Committee chair, Cr Thomas Nash.

“This is an important and exciting position – and crucially at governance level – which will be at the heart of policy development on the most pressing threat facing the region.”

The new role, promoted today, is part-time, non-permanent and based in Wellington. It is ideally suited to a climate specialist with extensive governance experience.

Greater Wellington’s new council established a Climate Committee in November to bring more focus to climate issues. It oversees and informs the development and review of its strategies, policies, plans, programmes and initiatives from a climate perspective. Greater Wellington’s mana whenua partners will nominate one or more members tot eh committee.

The committee will also review the implementation and delivery of climate policy and provide effective leadership on this for both Greater Wellington and the region.

“Council’s strategy is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure a climate-resilient future for our communities.

“To help us achieve that we’re looking for someone with skills, attributes and knowledge at governance level that can make a positive contribution to the climate committee and complement the skills and knowledge of its existing committee members,” says Cr Nash.

Find the application details here





© Scoop Media

