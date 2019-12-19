Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland Transport welcomes road safety investment

Thursday, 19 December 2019, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport


19 December 2019


Auckland Transport (AT) welcomes the news today that the Government will boost investment in road safety as part of its new Road to Zero strategy.
An initial action plan was launched today by Associate Minister of Transport, Julie Anne Genter.

Road to Zero includes a new commitment to boost road safety investment by 25 percent to around $1 billion per year over the next decade.

Road to Zero aligns with AT’s own Vision Zero strategy - a goal of no deaths or serious injuries on our transport network by 2050.

The announcement comes on the back of AT installing eight new red-light cameras, to crack down on dangerous driving.

It is based on the Vision Zero approach that says death and serious injuries on our roads are unacceptable and preventable.

AT’s chief executive officer Shane Ellison says AT supports the Government’s Road to Zero strategy and was very involved in contributing to its development.

“It builds on the safe system that says that every road user has a responsibility to make good choices, but that anyone can make a mistake and we need to build a system to prevent these mistakes turning into tragedies,” Mr Ellison says.

“This investment ties in with AT’s Vision Zero strategy – where we want everyone to be able to travel safely on Auckland’s transport network.”
This additional Government investment will support:

• new enforcement technologies for Police, including drug testing equipment;
• 1,000 kilometres of additional median crash barriers;
• More than 1,700 kilometres of other safety treatments like roadside crash barriers and rumble strips;
• 1,500 intersection upgrades like roundabouts and raised pedestrian crossings.


Public consultation was invited during July-August 2019 and the Government received over 1,000 submissions.

Read AT’s submission here: https://at.govt.nz/projects-roadworks/vision-zero-for-the-greater-good/vision-zero-project-updates/


-ENDS-

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019

This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.

But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 