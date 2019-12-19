Injured fisherman transported on HMNZS Wellington

19 December 2019

On Monday 16 December 2019, the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) received alerts for a US registered EPIRB associated with a fishing vessel, Connie S, 700 nautical miles north east of East Cape.

A response was initiated after an emergency beacon alert was received. One person on board the vessel had been injured.

In liaison with the New Zealand Defence Force and the New Zealand Police, RCCNZ tasked the New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Wellington, with a doctor and medic on board, to travel to the area to pick up the injured crewman.

Just before 8 am this morning, the medical team from HMNZS Wellington was able to board Connie S and assess the injured crew member.

They transferred him in a small boat to HMNZS Wellington. The on-board medical crew are providing medical treatment in the ship’s medical facilities.

HMNZS Wellington is now sailing to Auckland with the injured crewman on board. The crewman has serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

RCCNZ Search and Rescue co-ordinator Dave Wilson said, “The medical team have assessed that it is better for the patient to remain on board the

HMNZS Wellington rather than evacuate by helicopter. Arrangements are in place for an ambulance to meet the vessel on arrival, which will likely be Friday morning.

“RCCNZ wishes to thank New Zealand Defence Force and all other agencies for their invaluable assistance during this mission.”



