Maangai Maaori positions to be become a reality in 2020

19 December 2019



Waikato District Council is looking for up to three Maangai Maaori (the voice of Maaori) to join our team for a start in 2020. The job description asks for people who are actively involved in their iwi, hapuu and marae, who share Council’s values, aren’t afraid to challenge and want to be part of driving our innovative and community–focused organisation forward.

In November 2019 Waikato District Council voted to have Maaori representatives on three principal committees - Strategy and Finance, Infrastructure and Policy and Regulatory. These representatives will bring strong governance, technical expertise and knowledge of te ao Maaori (Maaori world view) and tikanga (culture).

Those interested in the position are encouraged to look at Council’s Committee Structure (2019-22) which sets out the responsibilities for the Council’s committees.

The positions are advertised until January 22, 2020.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

