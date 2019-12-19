Serious crash, Te Kauwhata
Thursday, 19 December 2019, 4:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a single-vehicle
crash on Waerenga Road, near Kiwi Road, Te
Kauwhata.
Police were called about 3pm.
The sole
occupant of the car has been found deceased.
Traffic
management is in place and motorists are advised to avoid
the
area.
ENDS
