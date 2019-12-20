Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New app introduced for freedom camping payments

Friday, 20 December 2019, 1:49 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

New app introduced for freedom camping payments


Freedom camping is a popular activity in summer, and in the Hastings district a new app is being introduced to collect online donations from overnight campers.

Hastings District Council collects donations from reserve users to put towards the costs of maintaining the valued freedom camping parks.

Up until now, people have been asked to put their voluntary contributions into donation boxes that are provided.

Due to repeated vandalism of the donation boxes, however, people are being asked to get the CamperMate app so they can make their donation online.

CamperMate is a free iPhone/Android app that lists camping spots and facilities such as public toilets and petrol stations across the country.

It also provides a convenient way for overnight campers to donate a small sum of money ($3 or more) to the council that goes towards maintaining the facilities and ensuring the freedom camping sites can stay open.

Initially, four parks will go online: Puketapu Park, Evers-Swindell Reserve, Clifton Reserve and Haumoana Domain.

These will be followed by these additional reserves: Pakowhai Country Park, Maraetotara Falls Reserve and Dartmoor Bridge Reserve.

Hastings district councillor Ann Redstone says council wants to keep these areas maintained to a good standard for people’s enjoyment of the great outdoors.

“All donations are gratefully received and it’s hoped this app will make it more convenient and ensure people’s payments are made directly to the council to be invested back in these facilities.”


ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019

This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.

But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 