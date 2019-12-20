New app introduced for freedom camping payments

New app introduced for freedom camping payments





Freedom camping is a popular activity in summer, and in the Hastings district a new app is being introduced to collect online donations from overnight campers.

Hastings District Council collects donations from reserve users to put towards the costs of maintaining the valued freedom camping parks.

Up until now, people have been asked to put their voluntary contributions into donation boxes that are provided.

Due to repeated vandalism of the donation boxes, however, people are being asked to get the CamperMate app so they can make their donation online.

CamperMate is a free iPhone/Android app that lists camping spots and facilities such as public toilets and petrol stations across the country.

It also provides a convenient way for overnight campers to donate a small sum of money ($3 or more) to the council that goes towards maintaining the facilities and ensuring the freedom camping sites can stay open.

Initially, four parks will go online: Puketapu Park, Evers-Swindell Reserve, Clifton Reserve and Haumoana Domain.

These will be followed by these additional reserves: Pakowhai Country Park, Maraetotara Falls Reserve and Dartmoor Bridge Reserve.

Hastings district councillor Ann Redstone says council wants to keep these areas maintained to a good standard for people’s enjoyment of the great outdoors.

“All donations are gratefully received and it’s hoped this app will make it more convenient and ensure people’s payments are made directly to the council to be invested back in these facilities.”



ENDS





© Scoop Media

