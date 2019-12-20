Willis Street to be closed to traffic from 3pm today

20 December 2019

Willis Street to be closed to traffic from 3pm today for urgent work

Urgent work to stop sewage overflowing into Wellington Harbour means upper Willis Street will be closed to through traffic from 3pm today until late tonight.

Willis Street will be closed between Vivian Street and Manners Street. Ghuznee Street will also be closed between The Terrace and Victoria Street.

The closures are required so Wellington Water can install a temporary wastewater diversion at the intersection of Willis and Ghuznee streets. This requires urgent trenching work and installation of temporary pumps at the intersection.

Buses heading into the central city from Brooklyn will be diverted along Vivian Street and into Taranaki Street.

We urge motorists to avoid the Willis Street area as much as possible to avoid delays and congestion.

Local traffic will still be able to access properties in the Willis Street area.

The overflow of sewage into the harbour follows the collapse of a section of old drain under Dixon Street this morning.

