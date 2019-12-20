Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Students learn from bat man

Friday, 20 December 2019, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Hamilton’s bat population has some new advocates, after a group of primary school students vowed to protect them.

Students from St. Peter Chanel School took a tour of Hamilton Gardens last week with local bat advocate Gerry Kelly. The visit marked the end of a term-long project learning about endangered pekapeka-tou-roa/long-tailed bats.

Mr Kelly is part of Hamilton City Council’s parks team and has a passion for protecting Hamilton’s long-tailed bat population which make their home in many of the city’s gullies and parks.

“We’re lucky enough to have a bat population in the city and we must do all we can to help protect it," he says. "As well as looking after their natural environment, we can also build and install artificial bat roosts to give them another opportunity to rest. These houses are experimental in New Zealand and are showing good results in Hamilton, with some bats using them.”

Mr Kelly works alongside various community organisations, including Project Echo, to build bat boxes, monitor bat movements and educate the community about the elusive creatures.

Nine-year-old Kate was the driving force behind the visit after hearing some of the bat boxes would be at the recent Your Neighbourhood event at Minogue Park.

“I went to talk to Gerry at the park the other weekend and he showed us how to make bat boxes and how bats use them to sleep. We asked him to come and talk to our class and luckily, he said “yes”. It’s really cool that we can find out where the bats live too!”

Growth Programmes Manager Karen Saunders was also on hand to talk to the students about how the Council is making sure bats are looked after in the new Peacocke neighbourhood, south-west of the city.

“Hamilton is one of the only urban environments in the country where long-tailed bats live. That’s really special.

“Through the Peacocke programme, we’re making Hamilton’s biggest-ever environmental investment in a new growth area. A big part of this work is research into local bat populations and behaviour, which has already added new information to help us better understand our native pekapeka,” she says.

“We want to create a community that also enhances the population of native bats. It’s great to see our kids taking an interest in this work.”

Waikato Museum runs popular bat tours several times a year.

For more information and to find out about the next tour, visit waikatomuseum.co.nz

To find out more about the Council’s environmental work in Peacocke, visit hamilton.govt.nz/peacocke


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019

This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.

But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 