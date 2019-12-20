Govt support for DWC’s “West Coast Must Do” marketing push



The Government is backing a Development West Coast (DWC) led marketing campaign to boost West Coast tourism now that motorists can again travel from Karamea to Queenstown.

The Government is contributing $280,000 towards a DWC marketing campaign to showcase the great things to do throughout the Coast and overcome an immediate reduction in visitor numbers after a section of State Highway 6 was closed earlier this month following a severe weather event,

Chair Renee Rooney says the funding will allow DWC to increase its annual marketing spend by 50 per cent, which will be a significant boost to local tourism businesses.

“Our tourism team is well underway planning a new campaign for the New Year with close input from Tourism New Zealand.

Mrs Rooney says new marketing videos and stills will be shot over the New Year to promote the entire West Coast from Haast to Karamea.

“The campaign targeted at domestic and Australian visitors will highlight people and must do activities on the Coast. Our region is more than just scenery. There are an enormous number of activities people can enjoy on the West Coast.”

“We are grateful to NZ Transport Agency and their subcontractors who have done an amazing job to re-open the road in time for the Christmas holidays.”

“And we are incredibly thankful to the Government for recognising the issue and stepping up to support our marketing campaign.

“DWC was established in 2001 with an initial fund of $92m. Since that time DWC has directly invested close to $160m into the West Coast economy, while maintaining the fund at $135m to ensure we can continue investing in the region.

“He waka eke noa - A canoe which we are all in, with no exception.”



