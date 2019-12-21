Update: Kawatiri-Murchison Highway crash
Saturday, 21 December 2019, 10:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Kawatiri-Murchison Highway
crash"
Dec 20
One person has
died following a crash on Kawatiri-Murchison Highway this
afternoon.
The crash occurred at 4.10pm and involved
a truck and ute.
The deceased person was travelling
in the ute.
The road remains closed and motorists
are asked to check www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic for
updates.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019
This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.
But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>