Fatal crash, Ruatoria
Saturday, 21 December 2019, 10:02 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Fatal crash, Ruatoria"
Dec 20
Emergency services were
notified around 7:40pm of a fatal crash on Te Araroa Road/SH
35, on the Rotokautuku Bridge near Ruatoria.
It involved a
single vehicle that rolled off the road, and the sole
occupant died at the scene.
The Serious Crash Unit has
been advised, and while the road is not currently blocked,
motorists are asked to avoid this route if at all
possible.
ENDS
