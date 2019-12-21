Fatal crash, Ruatoria

Dec 20

Emergency services were notified around 7:40pm of a fatal crash on Te Araroa Road/SH 35, on the Rotokautuku Bridge near Ruatoria.

It involved a single vehicle that rolled off the road, and the sole occupant died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised, and while the road is not currently blocked, motorists are asked to avoid this route if at all possible.

