Health Warning – Unsafe Water Quality at Sandy Bay & Rapaki
Sunday, 22 December 2019, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board
The Community and Public Health division of Canterbury
District Health Board has issued a health warning after very
high levels of faecal bacteria were found in samples taken
from Sandy Bay and Rapaki.
Dr Alistair Humphrey,
Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says “Water quality
in the Sandy Bay and Rapaki areas are not considered
suitable for recreational uses including swimming because of
the risk to health from the bacteria and other pathogens.
Eating shellfish from these sites should also be avoided.
If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in
clean water before cooking. For further information on
gathering Mahinga Kai refer to information below.
Water
contaminated by human or animal faecal matter may contain a
range of disease causing micro-organisms such as viruses,
bacteria and protozoa.
“In most cases the ill-health
effects from exposure to contaminated water are minor and
short-lived. However, there is the potential for more
serious diseases, such as hepatitis A, or salmonella
infection,” Dr Humphrey says.
The sites where water
quality is affected are listed on Environment Canterbury and
LAWA’s website, he
says.
