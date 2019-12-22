Boil water notice remains in place for parts of eastern ChCh

Residents in New Brighton and parts of Shirley, Bexley, Burwood, Avondale and Aranui are still being advised to boil their water.

Christchurch City Council issued a boil water notice on Saturday morning after laboratory tests of water samples taken from the Keyes pump station in Rawhiti Domain detected the presence of e-coli.

The Keyes pump station provides water directly to about 2000 homes but the boil water notice was issued for the entire Rawhiti water supply zone, which has about 14,000 properties within its boundaries.

See a map of the affected area.

On Saturday morning the Council isolated the Keyes Pump Station from the water network and flushed the mains within the zone. Testing of water samples taken on Saturday at the Keyes Pump Station and across the Rawhiti water supply zone showed no presence of e-coli in the water.

The Council will continue to monitor the water from the Keyes Pump Station and the Rawhiti zone until samples from three consecutive days demonstrate the water is safe and clear of any contamination.

The boil water notice will remain in place in the Rawhiti water supply zone in the meantime. That means all water used for drinking, food preparation, utensil washing, brushing teeth or making ice should be boiled until further notice.





