Maritime NZ is looking out for you 24/7 over the holidays

Maritime NZ is reminding New Zealanders to stay safe these holidays.

“Our services are still available 24/7 over the break but we hope you won’t need them!” Maritime NZ Director, Keith Manch, said.

Mr Manch said the best advice is: "Prepare before you head out."

“Your safety depends on good preparation and your ability to look after yourself. Have the right knowledge, experience and equipment.”

Maritime NZ services continuing through the holidays include:

• Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ)

• Maritime Radio Service

• Marine Pollution Response Service (MPRS)

• Maritime Officers

• Duty Managers

• Duty Incident Controllers

• Safer Boating Campaign

• 24/7 media line – 04 499 7318.

RCCNZ operates 24/7, 365 days a year, coordinating off shore maritime and all aviation search and rescue missions in New Zealand’s 30 million square kilometre search and rescue region. It also coordinates land-based missions arising from anyone activating a distress beacon. It is vitally important that you have registered your beacon.

The Maritime Radio Service provides around-the-clock monitoring of the VHF, MF and HF distress channel, channel 16, within New Zealand’s coastal waters, and within the 50 million square kilometres of the South West Pacific known as “Navarea XIV”. It also broadcasts navigational safety and weather warnings.

MPRS leads our marine oil spill response in New Zealand in the event of a major marine oil spill and works to minimise the impact of oil pollution on our marine environment.

Around the country, Maritime Officers will be out conducting a range of activities from providing safety advice to boaties and the wider public to conducting inspections, audits and investigations on vessels and maritime operations to ensure they are safe and seaworthy.

Duty Managers are available to support staff and industry, and Duty Incident Controllers would coordinate the initial response to maritime incidents, if any occurred.

As part of the Safer Boating Campaign, Maritime NZ is currently running a number of safety initiatives aimed at recreational boaties over the summer:

• The ‘No Excuses’ campaign sees Maritime NZ’s Maritime Officers working with local councils to ensure there are consequences if boaties breach regional council bylaws and national maritime rules. The focus is on lifejackets and safe speed.

• Maritime NZ is once again funding Coastguard’s ‘Old4New’ lifejacket upgrade campaign. Over summer, the ‘Old4New’ van will be visiting 63 locations throughout the country, offering discounts on brand new jackets in return for old, damaged or out-of-date lifejackets.

• Maritime NZ has distributed more than $625,000 in safer boating grants to support boating organisations and councils that are working directly with boaties https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/public/news/media-releases-2019/20190731a.asp

Boating safety code

Five simple steps to keep safer on the water

• Wear your lifejacket

• Take two waterproof ways to call for help

• Check the marine weather forecast

• Avoid alcohol

• Be a responsible skipper

Useful links for boaties

• Lifejackets – what’s good and what’s not www.maritimenz.govt.nz/lifejackets

• Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade – where and when, all you need to know www.old4new.nz

• Coastguard Boating Education – learn all about boating www.boatingeducation.org.nz/courses

• AdventureSmart – advice for adventures on the land or sea - https://www.adventuresmart.nz/

© Scoop Media

