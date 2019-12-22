Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Maritime NZ is looking out for you 24/7 over the holidays

Sunday, 22 December 2019, 1:58 pm
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand

Maritime NZ is reminding New Zealanders to stay safe these holidays.

“Our services are still available 24/7 over the break but we hope you won’t need them!” Maritime NZ Director, Keith Manch, said.

Mr Manch said the best advice is: "Prepare before you head out."

“Your safety depends on good preparation and your ability to look after yourself. Have the right knowledge, experience and equipment.”

Maritime NZ services continuing through the holidays include:
• Rescue Coordination Centre NZ (RCCNZ)
• Maritime Radio Service
• Marine Pollution Response Service (MPRS)
• Maritime Officers
• Duty Managers
• Duty Incident Controllers
• Safer Boating Campaign
• 24/7 media line – 04 499 7318.
RCCNZ operates 24/7, 365 days a year, coordinating off shore maritime and all aviation search and rescue missions in New Zealand’s 30 million square kilometre search and rescue region. It also coordinates land-based missions arising from anyone activating a distress beacon. It is vitally important that you have registered your beacon.

The Maritime Radio Service provides around-the-clock monitoring of the VHF, MF and HF distress channel, channel 16, within New Zealand’s coastal waters, and within the 50 million square kilometres of the South West Pacific known as “Navarea XIV”. It also broadcasts navigational safety and weather warnings.

MPRS leads our marine oil spill response in New Zealand in the event of a major marine oil spill and works to minimise the impact of oil pollution on our marine environment.

Around the country, Maritime Officers will be out conducting a range of activities from providing safety advice to boaties and the wider public to conducting inspections, audits and investigations on vessels and maritime operations to ensure they are safe and seaworthy.

Duty Managers are available to support staff and industry, and Duty Incident Controllers would coordinate the initial response to maritime incidents, if any occurred.

As part of the Safer Boating Campaign, Maritime NZ is currently running a number of safety initiatives aimed at recreational boaties over the summer:
• The ‘No Excuses’ campaign sees Maritime NZ’s Maritime Officers working with local councils to ensure there are consequences if boaties breach regional council bylaws and national maritime rules. The focus is on lifejackets and safe speed.
• Maritime NZ is once again funding Coastguard’s ‘Old4New’ lifejacket upgrade campaign. Over summer, the ‘Old4New’ van will be visiting 63 locations throughout the country, offering discounts on brand new jackets in return for old, damaged or out-of-date lifejackets.
• Maritime NZ has distributed more than $625,000 in safer boating grants to support boating organisations and councils that are working directly with boaties https://www.maritimenz.govt.nz/public/news/media-releases-2019/20190731a.asp

Boating safety code
Five simple steps to keep safer on the water
• Wear your lifejacket
• Take two waterproof ways to call for help
• Check the marine weather forecast
• Avoid alcohol
• Be a responsible skipper

Useful links for boaties
• Lifejackets – what’s good and what’s not www.maritimenz.govt.nz/lifejackets
• Old4New Lifejacket Upgrade – where and when, all you need to know www.old4new.nz
• Coastguard Boating Education – learn all about boating www.boatingeducation.org.nz/courses
• AdventureSmart – advice for adventures on the land or sea - https://www.adventuresmart.nz/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Maritime New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019

This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.

But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 