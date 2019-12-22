Serious crash, SH1 at Manakau, Horowhenua
Sunday, 22 December 2019, 4:36 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at
SH1, Manakau, near Kuku Beach Road.
The crash, between a
truck and a car, was reported to Police around 1:55pm.
A
number of people are reported to have been injured.
SH1 is
currently blocked and motorists are advised to expect
significant delays.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
notified.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019
This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.
But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>