Serious crash, SH1 at Manakau, Horowhenua

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at SH1, Manakau, near Kuku Beach Road.

The crash, between a truck and a car, was reported to Police around 1:55pm.

A number of people are reported to have been injured.

SH1 is currently blocked and motorists are advised to expect significant delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.





© Scoop Media

