Update – Fatal crash, Manakau, Horowhenua

SH1 has reopened with a reduced speed limit following a serious crash at Manakau, with motorists advised to expect delays.

One person died following the crash, and a number of other people were injured.

The road is due to be closed again at 10pm this evening to allow for the removal of the truck, which may take several hours.

The circumstances of the crash will be subject to investigation.





