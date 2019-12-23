Update – Fatal crash, Manakau, Horowhenua
Monday, 23 December 2019, 2:51 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
SH1 has reopened with a reduced speed limit following a
serious crash at Manakau, with motorists advised to expect
delays.
One person died following the crash, and a number
of other people were injured.
The road is due to be closed
again at 10pm this evening to allow for the removal of the
truck, which may take several hours.
The circumstances of
the crash will be subject to
investigation.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On The Best Music Of 2019
This was a year where so many of the highlights came from female musicians. And not just from the obvious names (Lana Del Rey, FKA twigs, Angel Olsen and Adrianne Lenker of Big Thief) but also Rosalia, Little Simz, Jamila Woods, Nilufer Yanya, Aldous Harding, Doja Cat, etc etc.
But amid all that richness, there was one standout album... More>>