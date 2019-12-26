Settled weather to end 2019

With Christmas presents open and stomachs likely full already, rest assured our team here at MetService are taking over from Santa’s elves to bring you the most up to date information for making plans for the final few days of 2019.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for parts of the central North Island where localised downpours could cause and poor visibility on the road and flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas . Keep safe out there this and be prepared for the possibility of hazardous weather, especially if you are a little more vulnerable to the elements than usual (like campers). More details can be found here http://bit.ly/STSWatch

On Boxing Day, scattered showers are forecast to linger over central and northeastern parts of the North Island along with the southeast of the South Island. Isolated thunderstorms are still possible in these regions though they are not expected to be as intense as today’s. Elsewhere is mostly dry with low cloud being the most likely hindrance to any planned Boxing Day BBQs.

“Though the east of the South Island is not looking to completely dry out on the 26th it is at least looking to see a rise in temperatures with most towns looking to see a 2-4 degree rise from Christmas Day” April Clark MetService meteorologist says.

Looking ahead the North Island sees a drying trend on Friday though strong northerlies will return to Wellington ahead of a front which moves onto the South Island brings some rain, possibly heavy, to the west and southeast. On Saturday, while showers ease for those still being affected in the South Island the weakening front is expected to bring a brief period of rain or a few showers to most of the North Island. Brisk southwesterlies behind this front mean those expecting to be out on the water in Auckland harbour on Saturday should keep a keen eye on the marine forecast.

Another feature is signalled to move across both Islands on Sunday and early Monday bringing another bout of wet weather, mainly to the west.

“At this stage it looks like settled conditions are likely for New Year’s Eve celebrations though people should keep up to date with the forecast at metservice.com as we get closer Tuesday” Clark continues.

From the team at Metservice Meri Kirihimete!





