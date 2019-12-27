Fleeing driver incident, central Auckland
Friday, 27 December 2019, 7:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
December 26th, 2019
One person has been seriously injured
following a fleeing driver incident in central Auckland
overnight.
Around 2:33am today Police attempted to stop a
Nissan Primera on Walters Road, Mt Eden, for speeding.
The
vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, however
this was abandoned approximately two minutes later due to
the manner of driving.
Around one minute later the fleeing
vehicle was located having crashed into another vehicle on
Dominion Road.
The driver and passenger of the fleeing
vehicle were taken to hospital, with the passenger in a
serious condition and the driver in a moderate
condition.
The sole occupant of the other vehicle was not
injured.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the
Independent Police Conduct Authority has been
notified.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames
Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>