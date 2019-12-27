Fleeing driver incident, central Auckland

December 26th, 2019

One person has been seriously injured following a fleeing driver incident in central Auckland overnight.

Around 2:33am today Police attempted to stop a Nissan Primera on Walters Road, Mt Eden, for speeding.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, however this was abandoned approximately two minutes later due to the manner of driving.

Around one minute later the fleeing vehicle was located having crashed into another vehicle on Dominion Road.

The driver and passenger of the fleeing vehicle were taken to hospital, with the passenger in a serious condition and the driver in a moderate condition.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle was not injured.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the Independent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.





