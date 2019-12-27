Animated Video on Controversial Wanaka Airport Plans

Animated Video Brings Controversial Wanaka Airport Plans to Life

[Wanaka, 27/12/19] Wanaka Stakeholders Group Inc. has this morning released a punchy animated video, "Tomorrow's Wanaka", showing what the development of Wanaka Airport into a busy jet airport could mean for the Upper Clutha. The video has been produced by the team at award winning business Animation Research, working closely with core members at WSG and industry experts. It can be found here: https://protectwanaka.nz/future/

WSG Deputy Chair, Mark Sinclair, says the video is intended to "raise awareness and stimulate discussion" about the airport issues. "It's a busy time of the year for Wanaka, Hawea and surrounding areas, and we think it is important that holidaymakers, visitors and those with holiday homes here are also brought up to speed and into the conversation."

"Decisions are being made behind closed doors, yet QLDC and QAC have consistently been holding back detail, and ignoring requests from the community for transparency and involvement. We're doing what we can to bring the detail further into the open."

"All people love beautiful places - we seek these places out, either as places to live or to spend out holidays. The beauty of Wanaka and surrounding areas is so powerful that it attracts people from all over the world, and from around New Zealand. The question is, can we keep it beautiful? This is a conversation about what we want Wanaka to look like in 20, 40 and even 60 years - and we should all be involved."

The group, now numbering over 3,000 members, recently filed judicial review proceedings in the High Court, with the hearing likely to take place mid-year. They have asked the High Court to review decisions made by Queenstown Lakes District Council to transfer substantial ownership and control of Wanaka Airport to Queenstown Airport Corporation, on the grounds that those decisions were both unlawful and unreasonable.

"As a community, we only get one chance to get this right. Decisions we make today - or others make on our behalf - will have impacts for generations to come. Tomorrow's Wanaka is in our hands."



