Sprinkler ban for Hahei, Tairua, Pauanui and Whitianga



Due to the high demand and dropping reservoir levels in Tairua and Pauanui, and the aquifer in Hahei, a sprinkler ban is now in place to protect the water source. Whitianga also remains on a sprinkler ban.

This means there is a total ban on the use of all sprinklers, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

The president of the Hahei Water Supply has expressed concern to our Water Services Operations Team Leader that the bore may become unusable for their supply if it drops any further. This would adversely affect at least 170 properties in the area.

Coromandel Town is on alternate days which means hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems can only be used on alternate days. If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

All other parts of the district are at a Conserve Water restriction level. This means we're asking residents and visitors to be careful with water use so supplies do not become depleted.

Residents and visitors are asked to comply with the water restrictions for the good of the community.

Please report water wastage and water leaks to our Customer Services team on 07 868 0200.

What can I do to conserve water?

There are a number of simple ways in which we can reduce water use around the house while enjoying what the Coromandel has to offer.

Inside

• Fill the sink to wash vegetables and rinse dishes

• Turn the tap off while you are brushing your teeth

• Only use your dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load

• Promote shorter showers and shallower baths

• Use a bowl to scrub vegetables in the kitchen sink. You can pour the water on your plants.

• Keep water in a covered jug in the fridge. It saves running the tap to get cold water.

• If the toilet leaks or a tap drips, fix it right away

Outside

• If you have to water the garden, do it in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation

• Use a broom instead of the hose to clean paths and driveways

• Check taps, pipes, and connections regularly for possible leaks

• If you have rainwater storage, use this supply to water your garden or when you need to wash your car or boat

Holiday Habits

• Remind visitors and guests that water supplies are limited

• When washing your car, boat, trailer, jet ski etc. limit the use of your hose to a quick spray at the beginning then wash using a bucket. A running hose can waste as much as 10 litres of water a minute

Go to our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/water for more information on water conservation and water use restrictions.





