NZ Vegetarian Society encourages NZers to ‘go veg’ in 2020

Monday, 30 December 2019, 9:36 am
Press Release: NZ Vegetarian Society


The NZ Vegetarian Society is encouraging New Zealanders to ‘go veg’ in 2020. It is asking meat-eaters to try vegetarianism, and urging vegetarians to give veganism a go.

Many Kiwis make goals or set resolutions at the beginning of the year. In recent years, January has become known as ‘Veganuary’, with a lot of people trying veganism for the month. In many cases, the experience they have is so positive they keep going!

NZ Vegetarian Society spokesperson Philip McKibbin says January is an especially good time to make a change.

‘The start of the year can be a great time to try something different, because most of us have a little more time. For some of us, this might mean going vegetarian; others will be giving veganism a go. If this is something you’ve been thinking about for a while, why not take the plunge?’

The NZ Vegetarian Society’s website, http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/, provides numerous resources to assist new vegetarians and vegans - including the recently-launched 21-Day Plant-Based Challenge http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/vegetarian-events/21-day-challenge/.

The 21-Day Plant-Based Challenge offers tips to help you eat healthier, and lead a more compassionate and environmentally-friendly life. When you sign up, you will start receiving daily inspiration, recipes, and all the nutritional information you need to make a change.

As well as signing up for the challenge, Kiwis could talk to their vegetarian friends and whānau this holiday period, as they are usually willing and able to offer advice.

Mr McKibbin explains that plant-based diets are on the rise in Aotearoa New Zealand:

‘With one in 10 Kiwis avoiding meat most or all of the time, plant-based diets are becoming normal. Everyone knows and loves a vegetarian - it could be a member of your whānau, or a close friend. We’re expecting to see a rise in vegetarianism and veganism in 2020, and we’ll be here to support Kiwis as they make the change.’

The NZ Vegetarian Society promotes vegetarianism, including veganism, and strives to provide a welcoming environment for everyone, from long-term vegans to those who are simply curious about plant-based diets.

Anyone thinking of going plant-based is encouraged to become a member of the NZ Vegetarian Society. Members receive a copy of the quarterly magazine, Vegetarian Living NZ, which is packed with great articles, the latest veg~n news, and plant-based recipes. http://www.vegetarian.org.nz/become-a-member/

