Serious incident - Papatoetoe

Police are currently at the scene of a serious incident on Sunnyside Crescent, Papatoetoe.

Shortly after 9.50am, Police received a report that a body was located inside a property.

Police attended the address and located the body of a woman inside a bedroom.

A child was also located in the room with critical injuries and he has been transported to Starship Hospital.

A further search of the address revealed the body of a man who was located deceased inside the property’s garage.

Police are working to establish the circumstances and piece together what has occurred.

A scene examination is underway and the address has been cordoned.

Police are expected to remain at the scene for the rest of the day.

We are currently speaking with a number of individuals in relation to this tragic event.

Detective Inspector Colin Higson says at this early stage in our enquiries, Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

Police are working to confirm the identities of the deceased and begin next of kin notifications, however we believe the two deceased were known to each other.

We are unlikely to have a further update today unless there is a significant development.





