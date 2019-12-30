Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fluffy Ducks for New Year

Monday, 30 December 2019, 9:01 pm
Press Release: Orana Wildlife Park

We’re taking the ‘kids’ to the pool tomorrow – five delightful 18-day-old whio/blue duck ducklings will have their first swimming lesson at Orana Wildlife Park in the morning. Whio are hunting ducks, so the youngsters must learn to find food and fend for themselves, as they will be released to the wild once mature.

Orana’s Native Fauna Manager, Catherine Roughton, says “tomorrow’s pool session is a really important milestone for the ducklings. It’s essential they spend time honing their hunting skills before being ready for release to the wild. The ducklings will be released on the West Coast when they are around six months of age.”

“Whio are amazing birds – they are an ancient species and one of the few waterfowl that live year round on fast flowing rivers. They are like white water rafters so these ducklings need to quickly master their paddles!” says Catherine.

Whio are one of New Zealand’s most threatened waterfowl species mainly owing to predation. They play an important role in the ecosystem being an indicator of healthy rivers and streams.

“We are proud to contribute to the recovery programme for South Island whio. Our parent pair arrived at Orana in 2017 and since that time have produced over 40 ducklings, twelve this breeding season alone, including the latest five. Visitors can see our beautiful whio parents in the walk-through aviary, though the ducklings are off display,” adds Catherine.

Tomorrow’s lesson for the ducklings nicely rounds off 2019 and the past decade for Orana in terms of native conservation efforts. The last ten years has seen Orana significantly increase its conservation output, particularly relating to local efforts. As well as whio, Orana continues to contribute to breed for release programmes for pāteke and kiwi. In 2017 Orana joined the breed for release programme for orange-fronted kākāriki a species only found in Canterbury and numbering less than 300 in the wild. This year, orange-fronted kākāriki chicks bred at Orana were released to the wild for the first time, six more chicks have hatched in the past two months and our four breeding pairs have produced more eggs in the past few days! Significantly, in partnership with the Department of Conservation, 100 endangered kōwaro/Canterbury mudfish were transferred into our waterways in November as a backup population for these threatened native fish – the rarest mudfish in New Zealand. Further transfers will occur next year with the aim of establishing a population of 300 kōwaro at Orana.

“We have ambitious plans in place for 2020 and beyond to further contribute to native fauna conservation. Over the next year, the team will advance the design of a major new Native Species Centre,” adds Catherine.

Naturally, staff are delighted with achievements across the Park during 2019. A range of important animal transfers were successfully completed this year as part of managed breeding programmes. In June, we welcomed four young Tasmanian devils and in October a new waterbuck breeding bull arrived. November saw the arrival of a new spider monkey breeding male (Tostada) and in December a young female giraffe (Kamili) arrived to join our breeding herd. During September, we transferred a group of five spider monkeys to Australia. The Orana team were thrilled to breed the first ever addax calves in New Zealand in April.

It has also been a successful year on the development front. Most notably a brand new visitor café was completed and opened in October that has stunning views across the Park. A number of smaller projects were also completed including an upgrade to our quarantine building. Currently, a new Zoo School building is being constructed to create a modern learning space in the zoo to further enhance our successful education programmes. The new facility will be completed in time for Term 1 teaching.

“Orana operates as a charitable trust and must separately raise funds for capital developments. We rely on gate-takings to operate so take this opportunity to sincerely thank the community for their support by visiting us,” concludes Catherine.

Orana’s key highlight of the decade: Development of the Great Ape Centre in 2015, Orana’s biggest ever project, that is home to New Zealand’s only gorillas. For the past two years, Orana has also had the privilege of holding the country’s only orang-utans (soon to return to Auckland Zoo).

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Orana Wildlife Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.

Among the top honours recipients are Justice Joe Williams, the first Maori judge of the Supreme Court, former All Black coach Steve Hansen and disabilities advocate Robert Martin, who is believed to be the first New Zealand knight with learning disabilities. The three become Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

Climate Commission: Expert Advisors On Emission Reductions Announced

“Our decision to create the Climate Change Commission was about protecting climate policy from political mood swings, meaning every future government can stay focused on the job at hand: to help solve climate change and make our communities are cleaner and healthier,” James Shaw said. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 