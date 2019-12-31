Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gorge fatigue stop continues to have positive impact

Tuesday, 31 December 2019, 8:58 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Rhythm and Vines revellers were welcomed to Tairāwhiti at a fatigue stop in the Waioeka Gorge with free coffee, food and information about the importance of taking a break when driving long distances.

The annual fatigue stop, organised by Gisborne District Council, NZ Transport Agency, Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, offers drivers a much-needed break to recharge and relax before continuing their journeys.

Over 1200 breath screening tests and vehicle checks were carried out by Police during the stop on Saturday.

Council road safety educator Dianne Akurangi was pleased that no positive tests or offences were recorded, but was concerned that people are starting their journeys earlier every year to get to the festival.

“We are now seeing intense traffic from 7am, when in recent years we only saw these levels of traffic from mid-morning.

“A lot of the travellers are leaving places like Auckland at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning and driving non-stop for up to eight hours. We don’t know how much sleep they have had the night before.

“The feedback from the drivers and passengers is incredible. They are so grateful that Tairāwhiti does this for them every year. It really shows we care about their safety and wellbeing,” said Ms Akurangi.


