NYE Free Family Fun at Alexandra Park



Epsom, Auckland, December 2019. In addition to some great harness racing action that includes the high stakes Auckland Cup, New Year's Eve at the races promises to have fun and celebrations for all the family and entry is absolutely FREE.

Food trucks, face painting, kids activities, cirque and Kidz Kartz harness racing all come together for the perfect family afternoon and evening out. After dark fireworks provide the perfect finale to a fun and festive event, and the kids can still be home in bed well before midnight!

Visitors seeking a more premium event or groups of family and friends, a sumptuous feast awaits in the Tasman room with tickets on sale from $75.00 per adult and half price for kids.

The afternoon’s festivities commence at 2.30pm and finish with fireworks at 9.30pm. The first race begins around 3.15pm, and the last race is scheduled for 8.40pm. Kidz Kartz race events will take place at the beginning of the race programme. Come and see these inspirational young drivers and they're super cute, and super speedy little ponies along with a heap of family fun to celebrate the year that was and welcome in 2020!

https://www.alexandrapark.co.nz/whats-on/auckland-cup-day-nye-2019/

www.alexandrapark.co.nz

The first trotting races were held at Alexandra Park in the central Auckland suburb of Epsom in 1842 and by 1884 grew into an organised race programme run by the Epsom Trotting Club. In 1890, the Auckland Trotting Club, (ATC), was granted a lease to hold regular trotting races on the site. Since the 1950's Aucklanders and visitors to the region have been enjoying Friday Night Trots under lights which have established Alexandra Park Raceway as an Auckland Institution. All-day and evening cafe and bistro-style dining options include the Alex bar and eatery, together with an onsite TAB, betting outlet. Large scale onsite events facilities also position Alexandra Park as a favourite function and conference venue with a wide array of quality food and beverage offerings.

