Serous Crash - State Highway 1, near Cheviot

Police are at the scene of a truck vs bank crash on State Highway 1 (Parnassus Road) just north of Cheviot.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash at around 8:15am.

One person is seriously injured and a helicopter is on the way.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised the avoid the area if possible or expect delays.





© Scoop Media

