Environment, Exercise and Diet Top New Year Resolutions

‘Caring for the environment’ leaps to the third position of top resolutions, behind ‘exercising more’ and ‘more balanced eating’, according to a new survey. It ranks ahead of ‘smoking/drinking less’ and ‘seeing loved ones more often’

‘Travelling greener’ or ‘wasting less food’ are aspirations to live more sustainable by nearly a third of respondents

As part of a global study, 1,000 New Zealand respondents were surveyed about their New Year’s resolutions and dietary goals for the coming year



Regular exercise, a balanced diet and greater care for the environment are among the top New Year’s resolutions for Kiwis this coming year according to a new global study.

The results of the research commissioned by meal kit provider HelloFresh found increased environmental consciousness was a priority for more than a third (34%) of New Zealanders in 2020.

Living more sustainably by finding more environmentally friendly ways to travel or reducing food waste was more than twice as likely to be mentioned as an aspiration than reducing the intake of alcohol or smoking (15%).

More than half (53%) of New Zealanders in the international survey of 9,000 respondents said they are planning to increase the frequency of exercise this year while 40% said they wanted to have a more balanced diet including increasing their intake of vegetables.

The study showed half of Kiwis admitted to eating less than the recommended three portions of vegetables per day.

More than a third (34%) of respondents say family time will be a priority for the coming year with the intention of seeing loved ones more often.

The research also found a fifth (20%) of Kiwis expect to see their levels of food wastage lift significantly during the festive season.

According to the results, 83% of those who expect to waste more food say this could be as high as twice as much, while a further seventh (14%) say it could be as much as three times higher than other times of the year.

The most common reasons given for food wastage in general are an over-estimation of portion sizes (43%), buying more ingredients than needed (25%) and the need to prepare more food for fussy eaters in the household (25%).

Food waste has a major impact on global warming, generating around four gigatonnes of CO2 per year, which is nearly as high as global road transport emissions.

Tom Rutledge CEO of HelloFresh New Zealand says planning is an essential element to managing portions and reducing food waste.

“At this time of year, it can be easy to overestimate the amount of food that will be consumed.

“For those of us looking to adopt a more sustainable approach to managing the family’s dietary intake, planning ahead is essential and the use of meal kits help keep food waste at home to a minimum by delivering carefully-sourced pre-portioned ingredients,” he says.

Rutledge says their research shows the use of meal kits such as HelloFresh has become increasingly popular among Kiwis as a method of more accurately planning meals.





