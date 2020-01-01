Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Matarangi placed on Total Watering Ban restriction

Wednesday, 1 January 2020, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

Matarangi is the latest of our water supply areas to be placed on a Total Watering Ban, as reservoir levels continue to fall and source flows are low.

Whitianga, Hahei, Tairua, Pauanui and Whangamata are already on Total Watering Ban restrictions.

The Total Watering Ban means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

The demand for water in all these communities has continued to increase and savings are required immediately.

Coromandel Town and Onemana are on a Sprinkler Ban. This means a total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Residents and visitors continue to use large amounts of water and as a result our network is under significant pressure. We urge that you please comply with the water restrictions for the good of the community.

All other parts of the Coromandel are on a ‘conserve water’ restriction, which means residents and holidaymakers are being asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

A reminder to residents and visitors that our Water Supply Bylaw took effect from Thursday 19 December, which means that boat washing is not allowed when we have water shortages.

“Washing down a boat can use a lot of water, which is a challenge during peak summer periods when domestic water demand is high at the same time,” says Bruce Hinson, our Operations Group Manager. “Of course, we recognise it's summer, but we need people to be mindful and not waste water, we don’t want to get into a situation where people are without water for essential purposes.”

“Washing the boat down with a handheld hose when there's a water restriction in place is in the same category as restrictions for using a hose to water your garden,” says Mr Hinson. “However, if it’s just flushing out the boat’s motor, that’s not a problem, as it’s considered ordinary use to keep the boat operating.”

Please report water wastage and water leaks to our Customer Services team on 07 868 0200.

What can I do to conserve water?

There are a number of simple ways in which we can reduce water use around the house while enjoying what the Coromandel has to offer.

Inside
• Fill the sink to wash vegetables and rinse dishes
• Turn the tap off while you are brushing your teeth
• Only use your dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load
• Promote shorter showers and shallower baths
• Use a bowl to scrub vegetables in the kitchen sink. You can pour the water on your plants.
• Keep water in a covered jug in the fridge. It saves running the tap to get cold water.
• If the toilet leaks or a tap drips, fix it right away

Outside
• If you have to water the garden, do it in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation
• Use a broom instead of the hose to clean paths and driveways
• Check taps, pipes, and connections regularly for possible leaks
• If you have rainwater storage, use this supply to water your garden or when you need to wash your car or boat

Holiday Habits
• Remind visitors and guests that water supplies are limited
• When washing your car, boat, trailer, jet ski etc. limit the use of your hose to a quick spray at the beginning then wash using a bucket. A running hose can waste as much as 10 litres of water a minute

Go to our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/water for more information on water conservation and water use restrictions.

