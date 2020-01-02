Showery Southwesterlies for the new year

Northwesterlies would have started the New Year with fine weather for most, but instead brought a hazy sunrise to many over the South Island. Although MetService expects our skies to return to blue again by tomorrow, the skies may darken for more usual reasons as a showery southwest flow sets up at the end of the week.

A southwest flow follows a front moving up the South Island today, and is expected to cross the North Island tomorrow. “The air ahead of the front is where all the smoke lies, so as this moves away from the country we can expect the haze to clear,” explains MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree.

Much of New Zealand can expect few showers tomorrow, with regions in the far south set to be showery for the day.

Although the weather isn’t looking too bad Saturday, temperatures are going to feel unseasonably cool as the southwest flow continues. Lingering showers about the South Island are forecast to gradually clear to fine, while the North Island will see cloudy periods, and isolated showers about eastern areas.

An active front from the Southern Ocean on Sunday brings wet and windy conditions to parts of southern and central New Zealand.

A strong southwest flow behind this front is expected to continue into next week, so make the most of any remaining fine weather.

