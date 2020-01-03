Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Summary 2nd January 2020



Two people were rescued and another eight assisted to shore across the Region today.

Lifeguards responded to a few incidents involving people being blown out to sea on flotation devices on the east coast.

At Waipu, lifeguards assisted three children on body-boards back into shore who were being blown out by offshore winds, while at Long Bay, two men on inflatable rings were blown about 250m out to sea. Lifeguards swam out with a rescue board and tube and brought them back to shore.

In another incident, lifeguards at Mairangi Bay assisted a person in a small inflatable boat that was also floating out to see in offshore winds.

Lifeguards at Wenderholm assisted a family of four who swam across the rivermouth and got stuck on the wrong side by the strong current. The lifeguards were alerted by a fifth member of the family and swam the family back across the rivermouth.

At Orewa, a shark was again sighted and SurfCom updated Safeswim; SurfCom was then advised at around 4.30pm that the shark, a juvenile Great White, had been pulled ashore by fishermen on the beach. SurfCom alerted DOC, MPI and Police and lifeguards assisted authorities to try to refloat the shark but were unsuccessful.

On the West Coast, Muriwai, Bethells, United, Piha and Karekare all reported bluebottles and non-stinging purple jellyfish. An exercise caution alert was put on Safeswim.

There were also 14 minor first aids across the region.

Statistics - Thursday 2 January 2020



No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 8 No. of major 1st aids 0 No. of minor 1st aids 14 No. of searches 0 No. of PA's 989 No. of Public Involved 2572 Peak headcount 6855 Total hours worked 686 No. MDT Jobs 1

