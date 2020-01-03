MetService warns campers of severe winds

MetService is forecasting a deep low to pass to the south of Aotearoa over the weekend which is pushing a westerly wind flow onto the country from Sunday. A front with strong northwest winds extends from the low and moves swiftly up the South Island reaching the North Island at dusk.

“MetService forecasters are expecting severe gales ahead of the Sunday front,” says Head of Weather Communication, Lisa Murray, “and are advising people to keep up to date with the latest forecast and warnings.”

“Many New Zealanders and tourists are traveling or enjoying the outdoors this month, so it is important to get the weather message to them,” adds Murray, “especially those in the far south of South Island, the South Island High Country and eastern areas of both Islands.”

As well as many parts of the South Island, Wairarapa and Hawkes Bay south of Napier can expect a period of severe gales. Rain is mostly contained to the west coast of the South Island which is likely to receive a brief heavy burst.

This wind direction will see more smoke particles from the huge bushfires in Australia reaching our shores, although the atmospheric set up is less conducive than it was on Dec 31st when skies in parts of the country turned a yellow haze.

Following the passing of the front, a strong west to southwest wind covers the south coast of the South Island from late Sunday, with severe gales possible.

