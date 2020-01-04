Who you gonna call?

In the last 12 months, Hamilton City Council’s graffiti removal team – Tagbusters – have removed a phenomenal 12,000 tags across the city.

Tagbusters remove all tagging/graffiti on any property visible to public spaces, managing to remove more than 95% of all found and reported graffiti within just 48 hours.

Tagging is classified as images, marking or lettering which is painted, drawn, scrawled or scratched, or any form of poster or stickers, on property without the permission of the property owner.

The Tagbusters team are always looking for ways to reduce graffiti vandalism in Hamilton, so they’re currently running a survey to seek suggestions and feedback from members of the community.

“The survey will give us a better sense of how aware members of the public are about what Tagbusters do around our great river city,” says Hamilton City Council’s Acting City Safe Operations Manager Jim Wheeler.

“Tagging is unwanted vandalism and a criminal offence.

"The survey will help us to evaluate the community’s perception of tagging in relation to their safety. We’re also seeking feedback on our current name and whether it best sums up what we do and how we do it,” Mr Wheeler says.

The survey can be found online at haveyoursay.hamilton.govt.nz/city-planning/tagbusters

Members of the Council’s City Safe staff will also be out and about inviting people to complete the survey. Physical copies are available at branches of Hamilton City Libraries.

The survey closes on 31 January 2020.

Take the survey online here





