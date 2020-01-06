Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SLSNR weekend patrol statistics 4-5 January 2020

Monday, 6 January 2020, 10:12 am
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region


Summary

It was a busy day on Saturday 4 January for Northern region lifeguards. Activity was quieter on Sunday at the beaches. On Saturday lifeguard activity was as follows:

Bethells

A 14-year-old male hit his head while sliding down the dunes at Lake Wainamu. The patient was unconscious and then regained consciousness while remaining slightly confused. Lifeguards performed First Aid and provided updates to St John until an ambulance arrived and took the patient to Waitakere Hospital.

Piha

Lifeguards performed one rescue and four assists. The rescue was a body boarder who was swept out of the flags into the Patiki Rip. Two lifeguards with tubes swam them back in. They also assisted two learner surfers who were swept the length of the beach and got caught in a rip, an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) helped them back to shore. Another body boarder was swept out in a rip and was assisted to shore, while a swimmer in the flagged area got too deep and was assisted to shallower water by a lifeguard with a tube.

Piha also performed a land-based search for a female who had not returned from a walk. She was located by the guards at 12.26pm. Piha also gave First Aid support to a patient who injured their ankle. Methoxy was administered because the patient was in severe pain. The Ambulance was alerted and arrived to take the the patient to hospital.

Waipu Cove/Mangawhai Heads/Bream Bay

IRB’s from Waipu Cove and Mangawhai Heads and a Bream Bay Rescue jetski ran a search for a missing diver who had not resurfaced at Anderson Cove, East of Lang’s Beach in Northland. The diver was found safe and well by the Waipu Cove IRB after having drifted in the current, and was taken back to his boat who were very relieved to see him.

Omaha

Omaha Surf Lifeguards were tasked to assist a kite surfer in distress in Kawau Bay. Coastguard was close by and advised Omaha to stand down. Later on a a second kitesurfer was reported in distress at Kawau Bay who had been with the first kitesurfer. Omaha Surf Lifeguards were again tasked before being stood down by Police as the second kitesurfer made it to shore.

Raglan

Off-duty Raglan lifeguards were tasked to assist two kitesurfers who were in trouble on the Raglan Bar being swept out in the outgoing tide. However, by the time they arrived both kitesurfers had made it shore with the help of a private jetski.

Weekend Statistics (4/01/2020 – 5/01/2020)

No. of people rescued2
No. of people assisted4
No. of major 1st aids4
No. of minor 1st aids7
No. of searches5
No. of PA's305
No. of Public Involved1,154
Peak headcount6,326
Total hours worked3,678

Key:
Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.
PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.
Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.
Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages

1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags
2. Ask a lifeguard for advice
3. Don't overestimate your ability
4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times
5. Never swim or surf alone
6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore
7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket
8. If in doubt, stay out!
9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police
10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Surf Life Saving Northern Region on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Bush Fires, And The Killing Of Qassem Suleimani – Werewolf

In popular culture, Australia is often portrayed as Western civilisation’s last unspoiled frontier, or as its final refuge from planetary disaster. In Nevil Shute’s best-selling 1950s novel On The Beach for instance, Melbourne served as the backdrop for humanity’s last few hours on earth, before everyone fell victim to the radiation wafting down into the South Pacific from a nuclear war in the northern hemisphere. In recent weeks, the scenes of Australians seeking refuge in the sea from the flames raging across the land have had the same apocalyptic quality. This time though, Australia looks like being the forerunner – and not the culmination – of planetary disaster. More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 