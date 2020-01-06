SLSNR weekend patrol statistics 4-5 January 2020



Summary

It was a busy day on Saturday 4 January for Northern region lifeguards. Activity was quieter on Sunday at the beaches. On Saturday lifeguard activity was as follows:

Bethells

A 14-year-old male hit his head while sliding down the dunes at Lake Wainamu. The patient was unconscious and then regained consciousness while remaining slightly confused. Lifeguards performed First Aid and provided updates to St John until an ambulance arrived and took the patient to Waitakere Hospital.

Piha

Lifeguards performed one rescue and four assists. The rescue was a body boarder who was swept out of the flags into the Patiki Rip. Two lifeguards with tubes swam them back in. They also assisted two learner surfers who were swept the length of the beach and got caught in a rip, an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) helped them back to shore. Another body boarder was swept out in a rip and was assisted to shore, while a swimmer in the flagged area got too deep and was assisted to shallower water by a lifeguard with a tube.

Piha also performed a land-based search for a female who had not returned from a walk. She was located by the guards at 12.26pm. Piha also gave First Aid support to a patient who injured their ankle. Methoxy was administered because the patient was in severe pain. The Ambulance was alerted and arrived to take the the patient to hospital.

Waipu Cove/Mangawhai Heads/Bream Bay

IRB’s from Waipu Cove and Mangawhai Heads and a Bream Bay Rescue jetski ran a search for a missing diver who had not resurfaced at Anderson Cove, East of Lang’s Beach in Northland. The diver was found safe and well by the Waipu Cove IRB after having drifted in the current, and was taken back to his boat who were very relieved to see him.

Omaha

Omaha Surf Lifeguards were tasked to assist a kite surfer in distress in Kawau Bay. Coastguard was close by and advised Omaha to stand down. Later on a a second kitesurfer was reported in distress at Kawau Bay who had been with the first kitesurfer. Omaha Surf Lifeguards were again tasked before being stood down by Police as the second kitesurfer made it to shore.

Raglan

Off-duty Raglan lifeguards were tasked to assist two kitesurfers who were in trouble on the Raglan Bar being swept out in the outgoing tide. However, by the time they arrived both kitesurfers had made it shore with the help of a private jetski.

Weekend Statistics (4/01/2020 – 5/01/2020)



No. of people rescued 2 No. of people assisted 4 No. of major 1st aids 4 No. of minor 1st aids 7 No. of searches 5 No. of PA's 305 No. of Public Involved 1,154 Peak headcount 6,326 Total hours worked 3,678

Key:

Rescue: When lifeguards save someone from drowning.

PA: Preventative Actions e.g. lifeguards giving people safety instructions e.g. advising to swim between the flags/advising to move away from a rip etc.

Assists: Early intervention by lifeguards to prevent member of public from getting into major difficulty.

Public Involved: Number of people lifeguards interacted with.

2019-2020 Beach Safety Messages



1. Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

2. Ask a lifeguard for advice

3. Don't overestimate your ability

4. Keep young children within arm’s reach at all times

5. Never swim or surf alone

6. Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore

7. When fishing from rocks, always wear a lifejacket

8. If in doubt, stay out!

9. If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for Police

10. Be sun smart – Slip, Slop, Slap and Wrap.

