Incident - Carbine Road, Mt Wellington

Police and emergency services are responding to an incident on Carbine Road, Mt Wellington where a truck has hit a gas main.

The incident was reported shortly after 9.30am.

A section of Carbine Road has been closed and there are cordons in place at the intersections of Carbine Road/Clemow Drive and Carbine Road/Panama Road.

Nearby buildings are being evacuated as a precaution due to the gas leak, with people being evacuated to the intersections mentioned where cordons are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.





