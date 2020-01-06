Update - gas leak on Carbine Road
Monday, 6 January 2020, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have stood down all cordons following an incident
involving a gas leak on Carbine Road, Mt Wellington.
The
gas leak has now been secured.
Those who were evacuated
from nearby buildings as a result of the leak have since
been allowed to
return.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations