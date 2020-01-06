Name release - State Highway 36, Winton
Monday, 6 January 2020, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now name the woman killed in a crash on State
Highway 6, Winton on 2 January.
She was Bailey
Marie Carson, aged 21, from Wreys Bush.
Our
thoughts are with her family and loved ones.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
