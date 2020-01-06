Motorists asked to avoid SH 50, Fernhill due to scrub fire
Monday, 6 January 2020, 4:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists are strongly urged to avoid State Highway 50,
Fernhill near the Ngaruroro River due to a large scrub
fire.
Police are assisting Fire and Emergency at the scene
by diverting traffic.
