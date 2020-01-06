Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Colder than average temperatures this week

Monday, 6 January 2020, 4:33 pm
Press Release: MetService

MetService is forecasting cool west to southwest winds across the country as Aotearoa sits on the eastern side of a large high sitting over the Tasman Sea. The wind from the south keeps temperatures below average for the first half of the week with wind-chill for those in southerly facing parts of the country.

Head of Weather Communications, Lisa Murray says, “Winds remain strong in exposed parts of central New Zealand and the southeast corner of the lower South Island today. Currently, Strong Wind Warnings are in place for eastern parts of the North Island and lower South Island with west southwest gales gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places until Tuesday.”

Apart from the wind the North Island is expected to be generally fine today, with some places seeing blue skies, however, there are a few showers about the western coastal areas. Fine and settled conditions are expected to continue through to Thursday, but there may be a couple of afternoon or evening showers for inland areas.

Meanwhile, for the South Island the showers along the west coast and the far south ease overnight, with tomorrow becoming fine and remaining that way into Wednesday. Elsewhere in the South Island is generally fine, just a few inland afternoon and evening showers.

“The cool southwest flow is really making itself known dropping the temperatures well below average in the far south," states Murray, "Invercargill has a forecast high of 13 degrees on Tuesday and parts of Central Otago could wake up to a frost on Wednesday."

Conditions look to improve as the week wears on and any inclement weather is forecast to be short lived. This includes a weak rain trough which is expected to move northwards across the country on Thursday bringing a brief period of rain.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Bush Fires, And The Killing Of Qassem Suleimani – Werewolf

In popular culture, Australia is often portrayed as Western civilisation’s last unspoiled frontier, or as its final refuge from planetary disaster. In Nevil Shute’s best-selling 1950s novel On The Beach for instance, Melbourne served as the backdrop for humanity’s last few hours on earth, before everyone fell victim to the radiation wafting down into the South Pacific from a nuclear war in the northern hemisphere. In recent weeks, the scenes of Australians seeking refuge in the sea from the flames raging across the land have had the same apocalyptic quality. This time though, Australia looks like being the forerunner – and not the culmination – of planetary disaster. More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 