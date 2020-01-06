Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s most popular baby names for 2019

Monday, 6 January 2020, 4:45 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

There’s a new name at the top of New Zealand’s most popular baby names list.

Amelia has overtaken Charlotte as the most popular name given to girls; Oliver remains New Zealand’s most popular baby name for boys.

Nikau and Mia are the most popular Māori names, followed by Mikaere and Aria.

The full list of top baby names is available on SmartStart, an online tool for new parents.

Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages, says registering your baby is an important step. It ensures your child has an official identity and can access their legal rights as they grow up. Doing so is now even easier as SmartStart centralises those services in one easy to use site.
“The last thing new parents want to be doing is filling out a raft of forms - SmartStart is a free, fast, and efficient way to register your child, receive the $60 a week BestStart payment, obtain an IRD number, and even adjust a Ministry of Social Development benefit. You can complete those tasks anytime, on any device,” says Mr Montgomery.
A total of 18,816 different first names were given to 61,018 babies in 2019. In 2018 there were 13,668 different first names for 59,302 babies.

This is the seventh year Oliver has made the top of the list for boy’s names. While Amelia has been in the top 10 since 2011, Charlotte and Olivia have swapped first and second place many times over that period.

Charlotte topped the list in 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2018, and was ranked second most popular this year. Isla came in third. Noah is the second most popular name for boys and Leo the third.

Willow and Mila are new entries in the girls’ top 10, while Sophie and Ruby make a re-appearance, as do Thomas and Charlie in the boys’ top 10 list.

Nikau remains number one for the most popular Māori boy’s name, having topped the list for the past few years. It’s the second year Mia has topped the list for girls’ names. Taika and Rawiri enter the top 10 Māori boys’ names, and Tui and Ataahua make it into the top 10 Māori girls’ names for the first time since records began.

Mr Montgomery says that the increased popularity of Māori names worldwide was exciting to see.


“Our names are an important part of our identity, our culture, and often, our heritage. People of all different beliefs and cultures recognise that the naming of a child is powerful and significant. It’s great to see more Māori names being registered,” he says.

2019 top 10 girls’ and boys’ names

Girls2019
Count		 Boys2019 Count
1Amelia255 1Oliver335
2Charlotte248 2Noah297
3Isla232 3Leo257
4Olivia225 4Jack251
5Ruby206 5Lucas247
6Sophie190 6George232
7Harper188 7=James210
8Mila187 7=William210
9Willow186 8Thomas202
10Ava185 9Charlie192
2019 top 10 Māori girls’ and boys’ names

Kōtiro - Girls2019 Count Tama - Boys2019 Count
1Mia167 1Nikau48
2Aria130 2Mikaere46
3Maia89 3Ari45
4=Amaia49 4Manaia34
4=Nina49 5Mateo32
5Manaia37 6Te Ariki24
6Kaia32 7Taika22
7Aroha24 8Ariki21
8Tui20 9=Kauri 19
9Ataahua16 9=Rawiri19


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Aussie Bush Fires, And The Killing Of Qassem Suleimani – Werewolf

In popular culture, Australia is often portrayed as Western civilisation’s last unspoiled frontier, or as its final refuge from planetary disaster. In Nevil Shute’s best-selling 1950s novel On The Beach for instance, Melbourne served as the backdrop for humanity’s last few hours on earth, before everyone fell victim to the radiation wafting down into the South Pacific from a nuclear war in the northern hemisphere. In recent weeks, the scenes of Australians seeking refuge in the sea from the flames raging across the land have had the same apocalyptic quality. This time though, Australia looks like being the forerunner – and not the culmination – of planetary disaster. More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 