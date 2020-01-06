Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Water restrictions eased slightly in some areas

Monday, 6 January 2020, 4:49 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council


Water restriction have been eased slightly, with most areas now on a sprinkler ban with the exception of Hahei which remains on a Total Watering Ban and Thames, where there are currently no restrictions.

Here are the current water restrictions in place in our district:

Hahei - Total Watering Ban: This means all use of water outside the house is banned. This includes watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers.

Coromandel Town, Matarangi, Whitianga, Tairua, Pauanui, Whangamata, Onemana - Sprinkler Ban: This means a total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days: If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

Thames - No Restrictions.

While the Christmas and New Year's holidays have passed, many visitors remain in the Coromandel and more will be visiting over the coming weeks.

Water demand remains strong in all our communities and we ask that residents and visitors continue to comply with the restrictions and use water with restraint.

A reminder to residents and visitors that our Water Supply Bylaw took effect from Thursday 19 December, which means that boat washing is not allowed when we have water restrictions in place.

“Washing down a boat can use a lot of water, which is a challenge during peak summer periods when domestic water demand is high at the same time,” says Bruce Hinson, our Operations Group Manager. “Of course, we recognise it's summer, but we need people to be mindful and not waste water, we don’t want to get into a situation where people are without water for essential purposes.”

“Washing the boat down with a handheld hose when there's a water restriction in place is in the same category as restrictions for using a hose to water your garden,” says Mr Hinson. “However, if it’s just flushing out the boat’s motor, that’s not a problem, as it’s considered ordinary use to keep the boat operating.”
Please report water wastage and water leaks to our Customer Services team on 07 868 0200.

What can I do to conserve water?
There are a number of simple ways in which we can reduce water use around the house while enjoying what the Coromandel has to offer.
Inside
• Fill the sink to wash vegetables and rinse dishes
• Turn the tap off while you are brushing your teeth
• Only use your dishwasher and washing machine when you have a full load
• Promote shorter showers and shallower baths
• Use a bowl to scrub vegetables in the kitchen sink. You can pour the water on your plants.
• Keep water in a covered jug in the fridge. It saves running the tap to get cold water.
• If the toilet leaks or a tap drips, fix it right away
Outside
• If you have to water the garden, do it in the early morning or evening to reduce evaporation
• Use a broom instead of the hose to clean paths and driveways
• Check taps, pipes, and connections regularly for possible leaks
• If you have rainwater storage, use this supply to water your garden or when you need to wash your car or boat
Holiday Habits
• Remind visitors and guests that water supplies are limited
• When washing your car, boat, trailer, jet ski etc. limit the use of your hose to a quick spray at the beginning then wash using a bucket. A running hose can waste as much as 10 litres of water a minute
Go to our website at www.tcdc.govt.nz/water for more information on water conservation and water use restrictions.

