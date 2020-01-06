Otago Regional Council’s Natural Hazards Database made easy



The database has been overhauled to improve clarity and ease-of-use.

Otago Regional Council’s (ORC) online Natural Hazards Database displays information on flooding, coastal hazards, alluvial fans, landslides and earthquakes on a map of the region. The interactive database has had an overhaul to be more intuitive to navigate and more visually appealing.

Natural Hazards Manager Jean-Luc Payan said it was important to make the database easy-to-use.

“The hazards database gets a lot of traffic—between 30,000 and 40,000 views per month—so we’re pleased to have made it a much simpler, clearer experience for users. It’s a really valuable tool for sharing information on natural hazards in Otago.”

The first version of the database was built in 2009, and it was updated in 2012. While the previous versions of the database were not as straightforward to navigate, the overhauled version is more user-friendly.

“The older versions sometimes required a bit of perseverance, and weren’t as clear or nice to look at. The new version has tabs for each hazard, an improved overall look and we’ve included a tutorial video to help people use the Property Search function.

“The database is a great resource for the public. It’s kept up-to-date with recent maps and reports on natural hazards in Otago,” Dr Payan said.

To view the ORC Natural Hazards Database, visit https://www.orc.govt.nz/naturalhazardsdatabase





