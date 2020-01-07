Tangoio fire: Hawke’s Bay 7/1/2019: 9am

Fire and Emergency New Zealand continues to work on containing a fire Tangoio Settlement Road.

Crews have been working on the fire since about midday yesterday.

Incident Controller Trevor Mitchell says people should stay away from the area.

The fire has burnt more than 300 hectares of a pine plantation.

There are currently 70 firefighters, more than half a dozen appliances, six helicopters working on the fire and heavy machinery building containment lines.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage and will only be determined after fire investigators have carried out an investigation.

Only one property has had to be evacuated, no other houses are at risk.





