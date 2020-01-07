Thousands tested during Tasman road policing operation

Senior Sergeant Grant Andrews, Team Leader - Road Policing, Tasman:

More than 8,000 drivers around Nelson were stopped and breath-tested by Police last weekend in a large scale road policing operation.

Between 3 and 5 January Nelson Bays and Canterbury Road Police Impairment Prevention Teams conducted checkpoints testing for alcohol and drug impairment around the Nelson area, including on the highways and around popular summer destinations and beaches.

As a result ten drivers will be appearing in Nelson District Court over the coming weeks for driving with excess breath alcohol, each facing a minimum six-month disqualification along with a substantial fine.

A further 11 drivers were handed instant $200 infringement notices and received 50 demerit points.

All 21 drivers received an immediate roadside suspension.

Tasman Police would like to thank the thousands of drivers stopped for their patience and cooperation while the checkpoints were in place.

Our focus is on the four main factors behind crashes - restraints, impairment, distractions and speed.

People driving while impaired put themselves, their passengers, and other road users at risk, with alcohol and/or drugs a factor in about 20 percent of all fatal crashes.

If you are in any doubt at all about being safe or legal to drive due to impairment, don’t – it’s not worth it.

Officers are also frustrated with an increase in people speeding, with several drivers in recent days receiving roadside suspensions and facing court action.

January is one of our highest risk months on the roads as so many people are still on holiday; travelling around visiting loved ones and making the most of their time off over the summer.

It’s doing the basics that will keep you safe this summer; watch your speed and your following distances, stay focused – put your phone out of reach – wear your seat belt, and always driver sober and alert.





© Scoop Media

