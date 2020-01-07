Man sought in relation to Woolston incident located

Police have located the 22-year-old man being sought in relation to an incident in Woolston on Sunday 5 January.

He was taken into custody by Police in Christchurch this afternoon.

The man has been charged with a number of offences including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and unlawful possession of a pistol.

He is due to appear in Christchurch District Court on Wednesday 8 January.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.





