Tangoio Fire: Hawke's Bay 07/01/2020 6pm

Fire and Emergency and Forestry crews have contained the blaze at Tangoio.

However, the fire is not yet extinguished. Around 55 firefighters will return to the site tomorrow to continue work to put the fire out. Mop up activities will likely take several days.

Two forestry crews will be patrolling the area tonight.

The evacuated home owners have been allowed to return and are very grateful for the work firefighters have done to save their house.





