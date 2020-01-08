Crash between a truck and tractor - Wharepuhunga, Waikato
Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a crash involving a truck and
tractor in Wharepuhunga, Waikato.
The collision occurred
on Wharepuhunga Road shortly after 10am.
The truck was
carrying beehives, which have spilled onto the road.
At
this stage, the extent of any injuries is unclear however a
helicopter is
responding.
