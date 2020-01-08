White Island- support continues for eruption victims

Acting District Commander Inspector Warwick Morehu

Police are continuing to support the victims of the Whakaari/White Island eruption along with the whanau of those who died or not yet returned.

The search for two missing victims of the eruption was suspended on 24 December however we have staff available and ready to respond if any new information becomes available.

We remain in close liaison with mana whenua, namely Ngati Awa and other coastal iwi from the Matatatua waka, and are also working closely with the key agencies involved since the disaster with the aim of keeping all safe as the response to the disaster continues.

The Police investigation on behalf of the Coroner is continuing, in parallel with the WorkSafe New Zealand investigation.

Many of our staff involved worked long hours during the operation and we are ensuring they are receiving the appropriate wellbeing, support, and rest.

Authorities have not returned to the island since the recovery mission was completed.

A rahui placed on the island was lifted on 29 December, and MPI has issued a warning notice advising people not to eat kai moana taken within a 1km zone of the island’s coast.





