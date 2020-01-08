Hawke’s Bay Police remind people to lock it or lose it

Detective Sergeant Glenn Restieaux, Hawke’s Bay Tactical Crime Unit:

Hawke’s Bay Police are reminding people to keep their vehicles and property safe after recent thefts at local attractions.

A 29-year-old Napier woman has been arrested following a Hawke’s Bay Tactical Crime Unit investigation into recent thefts from vehicles parked in the Maraetotora Falls and Tangoio Walkway carparks.

She will appear in Hastings District Court on Friday 10 January charged with two counts of theft and one count in relation to using a stolen Eftpos card.

Police want to remind the public that vehicles parked in rural or secluded spots, like carparks at our local attractions, can be targeted by thieves.

You can minimise their opportunities by:

• Always taking keys with you when you leave your vehicle.

• Always locking your vehicle when you leave it.

• Closing all windows, including sunroofs.

• Parking in well-lit areas if possible.

• Not leaving valuables in your car.

If you're heading out for the day, think about leaving valuables at home or at your accommodation where they are safe.

Thieves will break in for something as small as loose change.

• If you have to leave valuables in your car, make sure they are out of sight, but remember hiding them is not as safe as removing them.

• Don’t leave documents with personal information or keys to your house/business/boat etc in your vehicle.

• Consider installing an alarm to provide extra security.

Please take the opportunity to protect yourself, your personal property, and your community.

Information can be provided by calling Police on 105, or 111 if a crime is occurring.

