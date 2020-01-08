Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Salvation Army feeding the fire teams

Wednesday, 8 January 2020, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Hastings District Council

Hamburgers, sausages, pies, bread rolls and chicken pasta are all on the menu for firefighters working on getting the Tangoio fire under control.

Fifty five Fire and Emergency firefighters, plus support staff and Pan Pac and Forest Management New Zealand fire staff are into their third day of fighting the blaze.

The operation is being led by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ), with Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Emergency Management Group providing the Hastings city-based command facility and communications support, says Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the hard work that all of these people are putting in to extinguish this fire. Everyone from the firefighters, water tanker drivers and the bulldozer drivers, to the helicopter and plane pilots, and all those in between.”

This sort of event shows just how close and supportive our community is, Mrs Hazlehurst says.

“A prime example is the catering being provided to the front-line crews by the Salvation Army. They really are fantastic.”

The Hawke’s Bay Salvation Army Emergency Service catering truck is on site, preparing snacks, lunch and dinner for the hard working teams.

Co-ordinator Craig Campbell says the service was called in on Monday [January 5]. Since then rostered teams of up to seven had been cooking up a storm.

The service’s largest truck is an ex-fire services command vehicle that the Salvation Army has converted into a fully equipped commercial kitchen. It is one of a number of vehicles the organisation has for helping out in emergencies, including a smaller field kitchen, a catering caravan, and a trailer. Back-up equipment, including barbecues and portable ovens, is also in the armoury.

“They are being really well fed, which is very important when they’re doing such hard physical work,” says Mr Campbell. “It’s about supporting these people who are on the front line.”

The catering teams are a welcome sight at emergencies across Hawke’s Bay.

Incident controller Trevor Mitchell says it is a great service “much appreciated by the guys out there on the hill . . . it is fantastic that they can get good hot food through their shifts”.

Without the Salvation Army, it would be difficult to get a consistent supply of hot meals out to the people in the field in such remote places, he says.

The most recent update from FENZ this morning reported improved weather conditions meant it was unlikely helicopters would be needed today.

Tangoio Settlement Rd remains closed at the junction with Waipatiki Rd.

"We ask that people stay away from the area while our personnel work to bring the fire under control," says Mr Mitchell.

People should expect to see some smoke as some of the forest skid sites (areas within a forest where harvested logs are processed) burn over the next few days.

"Our crews will be focusing on the fire perimeter before being tasked on these areas," says Mr Mitchell.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hastings District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Iran Aftermath

So, evidently, you can get away with murder. It looks as though a further escalation in the ongoing war between Iran and the US has been avoided – mainly thanks to Iran NOT responding in kind to the recklessly unhinged behaviour by the United States. Given the massive outpouring of public grief in Iran over the murder of Qassem Soleimani, some reciprocal action by Iran was necessary, but (so far) it has been almost entirely symbolic in nature... More>>

 

RNZ: New Year Honours: Sporting Greats Among Knights And Dames

Six new knights and dames, including Silver Ferns coach Dame Noeline Taurua and economist Professor Dame Marilyn Waring, have been created in today's New Year's Honours List. The list of 180 recipients - 91 women and 89 men - leans heavily on awards for community service, arts and the media, health and sport.
More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like

Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

ALSO:

Dew Report Released: Labour Staffer Sexual Assault Allegations 'Not Established'

Labour released the report - conducted by independent lawyer Maria Dew QC - on Wednesday... "The most serious allegations, those of sexual assault, were not established," the report said. More>>

In Effect April: New Regulations For Local Medicinal Cannabis

Minister of Health Dr David Clark says new regulations will allow local cultivation and manufacture of medicinal cannabis products that will potentially help ease the pain of thousands of people. More>>

ALSO:

Pardon Bill Passed: Restoring The Reputation Of Rua Kēnana

Rua Kēnana was wrongfully arrested when 70-armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916. The fateful Sunday saw his son Toko Rua and nephew, Te Maipi Te Whiu killed during gunfire and both sides suffered injuries. More>>

ALSO:

Harm Reduction: Research Into Drug Checking Impacts

A new research project will examine the effectiveness of drug checking programmes at music festivals to find out whether it helps keep people safe and reduces harm. More>>

ALSO:

MP Pay Bill Passed: Keeping Rises 'In Check And Independent'

“The changes passed by Parliament today restore the independence of the Remuneration Authority to calculate increases in a fair and transparent manner. They repeal the formula introduced in 2015 that resulted in higher-than-expected pay increases." More>>

Pike River: Team Steps Through 170m Barrier

A team has stepped through the 170m barrier into the Pike River Mine drift today for the first time since the barrier was established by the New Zealand Mines Rescue Service in 2011. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 